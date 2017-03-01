KETHI KILONZO’s surprise come back! See the political office in Nairobi she is going for

Friday March 17, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement has accused Nairobi County Deputy Governor, Jonathan Mueke, of failing to push for the party’s agenda of securing more seats in Nairobi.





According to the outcome of a meeting attended by Wiper boss, Kalonzo Musyoka, the Wiper leaders agreed to replace Mueke as Kidero’s running mate.





They agreed to front lawyer, Kethi Kilonzo, daughter of the late Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo as a possible replacement.





A senior Wiper official who requested anonymity said that they want Kalonzo and Wiper leaders to campaign for Kethi Kilonzo in Nairobi.





“A series of rallies are planned in Nairobi, where Kethi will be introduced. We will popularize her as our preferred leader in Nairobi,” he said.





Another member of Wiper said that they met on Tuesday and agreed to replace Mueke with Kethi Kilonzo.





“Mueke is useless and we want to replace him with Kethi,” the Wiper member said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST