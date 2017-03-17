Kenyans react after Senator MIKE SONKO shared his KCSE certificate with an E in Mathematics.

Friday, March 17, 2017 - Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has drawn out mixed reactions on social media after he shared his original KCSE certificate.





Sonko’s bid to run for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat under Jubilee Party was in jeopardy as he could not produce his academic papers and was yet to be issued with a Certificate of Good Conduct.





However, on Thursday evening, Sonko confirmed that he had acquired all the required documents by posting them online ahead of the Friday Jubilee deadline.





However, his KCSE certificate has been the talk about town since he scored grade E in mathematics and overall C-.





See how Kenyans reacted below.