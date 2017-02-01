Kenyans react after MWENDE, whose hands were chopped off, made that shocking confession.

Jackline Mwende, the lady who earned the sympathy of Kenyans after her husband chopped off her hands for allegedly being barren is back in the news again.





This is after Mwende, whose fortunes have since turned for the better, confirmed that indeed she had an affair with another man and is currently heavily pregnant.





Besides getting prosthetic limbs courtesy of LG electronics she was recently given a two bedroom house and a fully stocked shop by a German Organization, Merck More Than a Mother for her upkeep.





Mwende justifies her infidelity claiming that she was desperate for a baby.





“A day earlier I had been spotted with the father of my unborn child. We had sought accommodation in Machakos town because I did not want to bring him to my matrimonial bed. It was on the Saturday, July 23, and after spending time with him, I went back home,

“I lived alone because my husband had taken off three months earlier. On 24th, Ngila attacked me with the panga, forcing doctors to amputate both my hands,”





Mwende’s husband Stephen Ngila was released on bond of Ksh200,000 and is facing attempted murder charges.





See Kenyans’ reaction on twitter to Mwende’s cheating confession below.





Loise Kim Cheating to save your marriage?? You just made marriage lose its Godly meaning.





Peter Muiruri The man should be pardoned by court with immediate effect, and the litigant termed vexatious!





Ibrahim Browny Jr. This woman's hands were not chopped off by her husband. The media reported a false story and everyone except me bought it.