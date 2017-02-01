Kenyans outraged after popular American TV Show used footage of Westgate Mall Attack (VIDEO)

Kenyan fans of the hugely popular TV series 24 Legacy were stunned after the Fox network production used CCTV footage of the Westgate Shopping Mall attack.





The footage shows the moment heavily armed Al Shabaab terrorists shot and killed innocent civilians and claimed that the attack happened at a market in Alexandria Egypt.





The Westgate Mall attack in 2013 saw 68 people die while more than 175 sustained serious injuries and this footage is not only sensitive but traumatizing as well.





See the video below and how Kenyans reacted.