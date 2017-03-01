Kenyans link RAILA ODINGA to black magic (juju) after food poisoning! He was from Nigeria.

Last Thursday morning, all local dailies in Kenya reported the hospitalization of CORD leader, Raila Odinga, who was admitted in Karen Hospital on Tuesday over food poisoning.





Many ODM supporters went berserk on social media questioning who poisoned the former Prime Minister.





It took the intervention of popular radio show host, Gidi Ogidi and Ghost Mulee of Radio Jambo, to try and explain to Raila’s rambunctious supporters what food poisoning really is.





However, some Jubilee supporters were making fun out of the illness claiming that Raila suffered food poisoning after a dosage from his Nigerian witch doctor went wrong.





Raila returned to the country on Monday the same from Nigeria after attending a ceremony in Lagos where former President Olesugun Obasanjo was opening a new library.





However, some educated Kenyans distanced themselves from the juju links and wished the opposition chief a quick recovery.





Last year, Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, claimed that Raila uses black magic to confuse his supporters and keep them busy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST