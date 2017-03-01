Kenyan pastor camps at funeral home praying for his dead wife to resurrect like Lazarus.

A pastor in Embu has left tongues wagging after camping at Gakwegori funeral home waiting for his wife who died on Sunday to resurrect as Lazarus did in the Bible.





The man of God, who has been identified as Pastor Githumba, has been praying and fasting since Sunday outside the funeral home.





He was so confident of that his wife will be rise from the dead that he called journalists to cover the miracle as he expected her to ‘wake up’ on Wednesday March 29.





“ I believe my wife who died on Sunday will resurrect today, she isn't dead but resting and will resurrect as Lazarus did," the pastor told residents.





Kenyans took to social media to give their views on this pastor's action and below are some of the tweets.

