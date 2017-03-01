Kenyan Olympic star MERCY CHERONO delivered from evil spirits by a Nigerian prophet (SHOCKING VIDEO)

Kenyan Olympic star, Mercy Cherono, was forced to seek divine intervention from controversial Nigerian prophet, TB Joshua, after demons started attacking her.





Mercy’s once bright career had started going to the dogs, prompting her to seek the help of TB Joshua.





Last year during the Rio Olympics, she performed poorly and failed to scoop any medal.





The popular female athlete gave a testimony after being delivered by TB Joshua and said that there was a demon living inside her.





When she was being delivered from the evil spirits by the prophet, demons started speaking and saying how they had taken control of her life.





Watch this shocking video as the Kenyan Olympic star is being delivered from evil spirits.



