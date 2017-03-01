Kenyan LADY who sleeps with her best friend’s husband and sends him N@D3S exposed (Screen-shots)

Kenyan lady identified as Ann Ahenda has ranted on social media after finding out that her best friend has been sleeping with her husband.





Apparently, Ann found that her best friend Olivia Apondi Agutu has been sending photos of her “Nunu” to her husband on Whatsapp and secretly dishing out her flesh to him.





She ranted on social media saying, “I have experienced the true meaning of betrayal. I never thought this will happen to me. OLIVIA APONDI AGUTU, your place is in HELL We used to be best of friends with this lady, and our husbands are like brothers for almost 5 years now.only for me to realize that I have been smiling with a python.





She and my husband are having affair behind our back.even though I know my husband can cheat I never expect it to be my best friend. After all we have been through OLIVIA?s pending days with you in the hospital and looking after you? And at that age with a 16th are old daughter and four boys you are still sending nude photos? you are wicked for real’





Here are the screenshots of her best friend s£x chatting with her husband.





What we have censored are photos of her “Nunu” that her best friend has been sending to her husband.