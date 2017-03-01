Kenya is in a constitutional crisis and headed for the dogs – RAILA’s NASA raises a red flag

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has raised a red flag, warning that the country is in a constitutional crisis ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This follows the unpreparedness of the electoral body to conduct free and fair elections in August, after the commission cancelled the tender for the supply and installation of the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System KIEMS)





Led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, the Opposition told the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to put its house in order before the polls or else Kenya will go to the dogs.





“The country is facing a serious electoral debacle and a constitutional crisis of monstrous proportion. We need to wake up to this new reality,” Orengo said.





“The bedrock and bell-wether infrastructure of our elections is anchored on the acquisition and deployment of these systems, as provided under Section 44 of the Elections Act that speaks of the use of technology,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST