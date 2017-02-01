Kazi ya sadaka! Inside the exotic private jet of one of the richest African Pastors (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 02:36

One of the richest pastors in Africa has left tongues wagging after photos of his exotic private jet emerged online.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri from Malawi allegedly owns three jets but this latest jet is just out of this world.

Bushiri posted photos of his latest jet worth $37 million on Facebook with the caption: “My third jet in two years.”

See photos.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno