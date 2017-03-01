KAMBAs are not ready to go to the opposition in August, that is why we will support UHURU/ RUTO

Former Kibwezi MP, Kalembe Ndile, has urged the National Super Alliance leaders to stop critising the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and let the commission do its job.





Speaking in Machakos last Friday , Ndile accused NASA leaders of allegedly trying to obstruct IEBC activities as the country heads into the General Elections.





The outspoken former lawmaker claimed that NASA is not ready for the August election because it knows it will lose against the Jubilee Party.





“NASA leaders must stop obstructing IEBC activities and allow the commission prepare for the August elections without interruption,” said Ndile.





At the same time, Ndile told NASA leaders to forget Kamba votes because Ukambani residents are not ready to be in the opposition again.





“Kambas have been in opposition for ages and this time round, they want to taste the fruits of being in Government,” he said.





