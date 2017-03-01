KAMBA MPs reveal KALONZO’S conspiracy with JUBILEE behind RAILA and his end game

Six MPs allied to the ruling Jubilee Party from Ukambani have continued to rally residents to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid in the August polls.



The MPs-Joe Mutambu, Itwiku Mbai, Victor Munyaka, Regina Ndambuki, Richard Makenga and Rachael Nyamai-urged the Kamba community to support Jubilee, saying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) stands no chance of winning the poll.





The MPs urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to keep the pressure in NASA and then bolt out at the last minute to ensure Raila Odinga never wins the election.

They advised Kalonzo to go it alone after bolting out and divide the NASA votes to the advantage of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





“I want to tell my brother Kalonzo to pull out of NASA and go it alone because it is clear the alliance is not ready to make him the Presidential flag bearer,” Mutambu said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



