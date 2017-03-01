KALONZO will not to be cheated by RAILA ODINGA again like it happened in 2013 - NYENZE

Wednesday March 15, 2017 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will not accept to be cheated again by ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, in August, Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, has said.





In an interview with a local daily, Nyenze said Raila promised to support Kalonzo Musyoka’s bid in 2017 and he must do so without cutting corners.





“If I cheat you, there is no stalemate, I will be lying. The main thing is the MoU between Raila and Kalonzo or ODM and Wiper. Wiper has no issue with ANC or Ford Kenya, but a big issue with ODM,” Nyenze said.





Explaining why it was Kalonzo's turn, Nyenze said it would be a mockery of the ex-VP’s support base if another principal were declared the NASA flag bearer.





“It is not easy to convince our people [Kamba] to still support an ODM candidate again when there was an agreement that was dishonoured,” Nyenze who is also leader of Minority in Parliament said.





Nyenze’s remarks came a day after Kalonzo trashed a poll indicating that Raila is the preferred NASA flag bearer, claiming that it was sponsored by opposition insiders and Jubilee.





The Kenyan DAILY POST