KALONZO will bolt out of NASA and leave RAILA/ MUDAVADI hanging at the end - Political Analyst.

A vocal political analyst has said that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka could go for it alone in the August polls adding that his continued stay in the National Super Alliance could wreck the opposition.





Peter Chomba, who lectures political science at Maasai Mara University, said Kalonzo is already poaching NASA members to Wiper Democratic Movement saying he may be preparing for something great before August polls.





“I think Kalonzo is unsettled within NASA probably because he is used to being in Government. He may as well decide to be on the ballot, a move that will literally render opposition useless,” Chomba told journalists.





“It is quite sad that he can allow defections from within NASA to his party. I have also heard that they will not embrace joint nominations.” he added.





Former Deputy Speaker, Farah Maalim, and immediate former Kenyan Ambassador to Tanzania, Chirau Makwere, are high profile politicians who have already defected from ODM to Wiper.





Kalonzo has also maintained that his party will not participate in joint nominations in NASA.





