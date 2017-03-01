KALONZO wants MUTHAMA kicked out of NASA committee for advancing RAILA’s agenda

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka wants Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, to be kicked out of the National Super Alliance (NASA) steering committee.





According to Kalonzo, Muthama has not been representing Wiper Party in the committee and he has been representing ODM.





Kalonzo’s sentiments have been echoed by four Wiper Party MPs who claimed that Muthama is campaigning for a Raila Odinga Presidency instead of Kalonzo who is his boss.





Muthama is one of the 12 member committee that was formed by NASA to identify the ideal Presidential candidate and running mate.





But Muthama, instead of pushing for Kalonzo Musyoka’s Presidency is supporting Raila Odinga who is the ODM party leader.





Those Wiper MPs who want Muthama to be ousted include Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Susan Musyoka (Machakos Women Rep) and Peter Mathuki (East African Legislative Assembly).





