KALONZO threatens to kill ANGELA AMBITHO’s career for saying RAILA is more popular than him

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to kill Infotrak Research & Consulting Chief Executive Officer, Angela Ambitho’s career for releasing fake opinions polls showing ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, is the most popular candidate in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





According to sources, Kalonzo telephoned Angela on Friday and threatened her with consequences for lying to Kenyans that Raila is the most preferred presidential candidate in NASA.





According to the poll, Raila Odinga still remains the favorite to clinch the NASA ticket with 68.3 percent of respondents reportedly favoring him.





Kalonzo emerged a distant second with 13.1 percent of respondents opting for him as the NASA flag bearer.





Other hopefuls, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, emerged third and fourth respectively.





Kalonzo claims that the poll was fake and was sponsored by lieutenants close to CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





The former VP said the poll was meant to discredit his presidential bid.





