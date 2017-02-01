KALONZO signs a secret pact with this man after deal with RAILA and NASA - Many will be upset

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has formally signed an agreement with Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana’s Muungano Party setting a stage for a coalition between the two parties.





The agreement comes after Kalonzo signed an agreement with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula to work with them under the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo said the agreement he signed with Kibwana will benefit the NASA coalition. He assured Kibwana of a direct Wiper ticket in the coming election.





The agreement came after Kibwana gave Kalonzo a 24-hour ultimatum to honour the deal to give him a direct nomination or he will defect back to Muungano Party - a demand that did not seat well with other Wiper Party members who are eyeing the same ticket.





But after the agreement, Kibwana is now assured of a Wiper ticket to defend his seat in the August election.





He said once his replacement as Muungano Party Leader is found, he will hand over since he is now a member of Wiper Party.





