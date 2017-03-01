KALONZO should stop his nonsense of saying there was a MOU with RAILA - MUDAVADI.

Wednesday March 15,2017 - Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to stop this madness of saying that he had a memorandum of Understanding with ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, in 2013.





Speaking on Wednesday , Mudavadi said that the MoU ceased to exist after the formation of the National Super Alliance.





Mudavadi said that any agreement between Mr Odinga and Mr Kalonzo no longer stands.





According to the MoU, Raila was to rule for one term (2013 - 2017) and support Kalonzo in the 2017 General Elections.





But Mudavadi admitted that there was a MoU in 2013 but said the agreement is no longer binding since CORD ceased to exist after the formation of NASA.





Mudavadi said that the only coalition agreement recognized by the opposition is the NASA pre-election deal that was signed during the formation of the coalition in February.





The Kenyan DAILY POST