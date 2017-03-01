KALONZO should forget about MoU, that was CORD and now we have NASA - RAILA ODINGA

Friday March 17, 2017 - ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed a 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between him and his Wiper counterpart, Kalonzo Musyoka.





According to Kalonzo, Raila who is currently in the United States, agreed to support his presidential bid in 2017.





But speaking on Thursday , Raila through Siaya Senator, James Orengo, explained that the MOU was not officially registered and should, therefore, be considered “a gentleman's agreement which can be broken at any time.





The Senator was speaking after a section of Wiper Democratic Movement leaders demanded the deal to be considered during deliberations on who would become the National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer.





Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, and Kitui Senator, David Musila, have insisted that the M0U be used in determining the most suitable candidate to take on President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 8 th General Election.





Nyenze claimed that the transformation from CORD to NASA had been done with an intention of ensuring that the MoU in question was disregarded.





“We need the MoU issue addressed before NASA names its presidential flag bearer,” Nyenze said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST