KALONZO says NO to joint NASA nominations with RAILA’s ODM and ANC - I will not kill Wiper.

Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said Wiper Democratic Movement will not be involved in joint nominations in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Through Wiper Secretary General, Hassan Omar, Kalonzo said his party will not hold joint nominations because that is akin to saying ‘we have dissolved our party’.





“Wiper Party will not hold Joint Nominations with ODM, ANC and FORD Kenya, we are an independent party,” Hassan Omar said.





“We've never had an agreement on conducting joint nominations under NASA,” Hassan added.





Hassan said Wiper will not hold joint nominations and nobody will force the party into anything.





The Wiper Party also asked ODM leaders to respect Wiper and stop undermining the it for the sake of NASA unity.





Hassan Omar also said attempts to force Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, on the people of Mombasa through joint NASA nominations will not work.





ODM supports Joho for Mombasa Governor while Wiper is fronting Hassan Omar.





