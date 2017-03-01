KALONZO says he won’t accept running mate position! I must be NASA presidential flag bearer.

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said he will not accept a running mate position in the National Super Alliance.





Addressing the press last Wednesday, Kalonzo through Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, said he will settle for nothing less than being named the NASA presidential flag bearer.





Nyenze said it is Wiper’s turn to produce the opposition presidential flag bearer in line with a controversial 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) said to have been signed between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Wiper.





“Kalonzo will not be deputy to anybody. We will stick to that. Why would we want to change if it was agreed upon? It will be difficult to convince the Kamba people that we are going for a second place again, "said Nyenze.





Mr. Nyenze also spoke about attempts by ODM to increase its representation in the coordinating committee by adding Kajiado Central’s Memusi Kanchori and Busia Woman Representative, Florence Mutua.





“We said they cannot sit in the committee because each candidate has to have three representatives. Having two more would have given Raila an unfair advantage,” said Nyenze.





