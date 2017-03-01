KALONZO says he is ready to support RAILA or MUDAVADI and dismisses NYENZE's vitriol

Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said he is firmly in the National Super Alliance and he will fight to ensure the coalition defeats Jubilee in 2017.





Through Wiper Secretary General, Hassan Omar, Kalonzo also dissociated himself from a statement by Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, who said Kalonzo will bolt out of the alliance if he is not named the presidential flag bearer.





But Omar said Kalonzo will remain in NASA and will not shelf the commitment to take Jubilee home during the August 8 th polls.





"Wiper is further conscious of its obligation to this nation and its posterity to bring to an end to Jubilee's misrule," said Omar.





"Wiper believes that this can only happen through a broad opposition front to face Jubilee during the August 8 th General Elections." Omar added.





He concluded by saying Wiper will support anybody who becomes NASA’s presidential candidate.





The Kenyan DAILY POST