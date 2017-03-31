KALONZO reveals what UHURU/ RUTO offered him to abandon RAILA ODINGA and NASA

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has again dismissed reports that Jubilee party leaders are courting him to ditch the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking in Emali when he met Kamba Council of Elders on Tuesday, Kalonzo said although President Uhuru Kenyatta has millions, he cannot abandon CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





Recently, Kalonzo was accused by a section of opposition bloggers of allegedly holding secret talks with Kenyatta in Mombasa.





“I know Uhuru has millions and they cannot sway my allegiance. I am firmly in NASA to stay because this is the only way we can rescue our country,” Kalonzo told elders.





The former VP, who has already been cleared by Wiper party to contest for presidency added that “Jubilee has no vision for this country and I am ready to sacrifice to have them out of power.”





He also expressed confidence that he will be the NASA presidential flag bearer come August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST