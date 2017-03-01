KALONZO promises to give SONKO a direct ticket to vie against ALFRED MUTUA in Machakos

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has accused Jubilee Party officials of trying to frustrate Mike Sonko’s gubernatorial ambitions for Nairobi.





Sonko, who has expressed interest in the Nairobi race, has been frustrated severally by Jubilee Party officials who prefer former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth.





According to sources, Kalonzo sent emissaries to Sonko and promised to give him a direct ticket in Wiper to vie for the Machakos gubernatorial seat.





He said Wiper has no formidable candidate in Machakos and Sonko is the only person who can oust Dr Alfred Mutua of Maendeleo Chap Chap.





“It is true that Kalonzo sent emissaries to Sonko and begged him to join Wiper where he promised to give him a direct ticket,” said a close confident of Kalonzo.





But in a quick rejoinder, Sonko said he is in Jubilee to stay and he will soldier on until he gets the Jubilee ticket for the Nairobi Governor’s seat.





“I am not interested in Wiper, I am in Jubilee to stay,” said Sonko.





The Kenyan DAILY POST