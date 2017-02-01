KALONZO pokes holes in UHURU’s deal with TRUMP as Kenyans die of hunger and sickness

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has give his two cents on the sh 43 billion military deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration and the Donald Trump led-US Government.





The deal, which has raised more questions than answers as far as its timing and the cost involved is concerned, will see Kenya buy war planes from the US worth sh43 billion.





Speaking in Meru, Kalonzo questioned Uhuru Kenyatta’s rationale to purchase warplanes worth billions from the US and the country is not at war and when Kenyans are dying of hunger and lack medical services as a result of the ongoing doctors’ strike.





He wondered why Jubilee was busy pushing for military deals instead of addressing issues facing millions of Kenyans and challenged Uhuru/ Ruto to come clean over the deal.





“Military strength is most welcome, but it cannot come at the expense of lives of the very poor people who should benefit from investment in the military,” Kalonzo said.





