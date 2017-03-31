KALONZO MUSYOKA says he must be in the ballot in August – It is my time to rule Kenya

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said his name must be in the ballot box in the forthcoming election.





Addressing party aspirants at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday , Kalonzo said that he has been diplomatic enough by giving way to other Presidential candidates in the past, insisting that NASA should support his ambitions this time around.





Kalonzo also lashed out at ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, for branding him a Jubilee mole just by declaring his interest to vie for the Presidency.





“Nobody should construe that I have any other intention other than taking Jubilee home within NASA,” Kalonzo said.





Kalonzo’s remarks were also echoed by Wiper Democratic Movement Secretary General, Hassan Omar, who said Kalonzo has every right to demand for support for his Presidential bid from the NASA partners.





“There is nothing wrong with Kalonzo Musyoka saying that he wants to be NASA’s presidential candidate,” Omar said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST