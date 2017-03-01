KALONZO must be picked as NASA’s flag bearer or we walk out en masse - KAMBA MPs.

A section of Ukambani MPs have said Wiper Democratic Movement leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, must be on the ballot in the August as presidential candidate.





The MPs led by Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and East Africa Legislative Assembly’s Peter Mathuki said Kalonzo should be picked as the NASA presidential flagbeaer.





The MPs said that they have formed a political campaign called “Wiper Express” to push for Kalonzo’s selection as NASA’s presidential flag bearer.





“The Wiper leader must be given an opportunity to be NASA’s torchbearer,” said Makau.





Mathuki said other East African countries want Kalonzo to be the next President to restore Kenya’s lost respect in the region and globally.





He said all Wiper leaders should join the team of unity of purpose to ensure their bid for Kalonzo’s Presidency becomes a reality.





He said also urged all small parties in Ukambani to join Wiper so as to strengthen NASA.





The Kenyan DAILY POST