KALONZO is behaving like a foolish man! MUDAVADI says NASA will name candidate in May.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has termed Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as a foolish man who is only interested with power.





Over the last few days, Kalonzo and his lieutenants have been threatening to walk out of the National Super Alliance if he is not named the NASA presidential flag bearer.





And speaking on Thursday, Mudavadi, who is the brains behind the formation of NASA, said Kalonzo should stop issuing threats and ultimatum.





"In NASA, we are working together for a common goal. Everyone has his strategy. I don’t need to stand on every podium to say I should be the NASA flag bearer,” said Mudavadi.





He added that everyone in the party had a right to use his strategy to campaign for himself.





“When Kalonzo stands up and says he should be a flag bearer, maybe he wants to up his stake. But it is foolosh,” Mudavadi said.





He also downplayed an ultimatum issued by Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, for NASA to name its presidential candidate in the next seven days saying NASA will name the Presidential candidate in May!





The Kenyan DAILY POST