KALONZO insists that his Wiper Party will not be involved in any joint nominations in NASA.

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has insisted that his party will not participate in joint nominations in the National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking last Tuesday when he met Wiper aspirants in Nairobi, Kalonzo said that candidates eyeing different seats in all parties affiliated to NASA are entitled to face each other as democracy states.





“We want to give everybody an opportunity to present themselves to the electorate,” Kalonzo said.





Kalonzo's sentiments contradict those made by Amani National Congress (ANC) Musalia Mudavadi, who said that NASA’s joint nominations will be different from what many people think.





His sentiments also contradict with those of ODM since the party has insisted on joint nominations in NASA to lock Jubilee out of opposition strongholds.





ODM and ANC have insisted that NASA has no option but to conduct joint nominations to lock Jubilee Party out of their strongholds.





