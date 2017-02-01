KALONZO insists he has the largest voting bloc in NASA - That is why I want to be President.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said nobody will stop him from going for the Presidency in the August 8 th General E lections.





Speaking to Kamba community professionals in Nairobi, Kalonzo said he has sacrificed a lot for others and he is not ready to sacrifice again.





He said in 2013, he sacrificed his Presidential ambitions and supported CORD leader, Raila Odinga, and he will not do it again in 2017.





“Enough is enough, this is my time to occupy the highest seat in the land,” Kalonzo said.





He said among the CORD leaders, he is the one who has the highest voting bloc and said he will not let other NASA leaders use him like in 2013.





“Eastern region is my voting bloc and it is has close to 3 million votes. How can somebody say I don’t have numbers to challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in August,” Kalonzo asked.





