KALONZO hates RAILA with a passion! See what he has been doing against him behind his back

Tuesday March 14, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) technical committee which is charged with crafting a formula of picking the coalition’s Presidential candidate has settled on picking the candidate through primaries like in the United States of America.





This is after different factions failed to agree on other modes of picking the candidate with some co-principals expressing reservations against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





According to sources, the committee arrived at the decision to go the US-way in picking the candidate after Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi insisted that Raila Odinga should not be NASA flag bearer because he would not attract votes from Jubilee zones.





The argument was further advanced by other players who said it was time Raila left others to have a go at the Presidency because he cannot be President having tried thrice.





The Kenyan DAILY POST