KALONZO goes berserk as exposes tribalism by UHURU/ RUTO - No one will ever believe them

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka was in Kisii County barely two days after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, concluded their visit.





Kalonzo criss-crossed Kisii reversing every gains made by Jubilee in the two days Uhuru/ Ruto had camped in the region.





The former Vice President accused Jubilee of discriminating against Kisii IDPs when it comes to compensation despite the community having severely been affected by the 2007 post election violence.





“We should be bold enough to tell the President that they have resettled IDPs from only two communities - Kikuyu and Kalenjin. If they want us to forget the past, let them compensate every Kenyan who was displaced in 2007,” Kalonzo said.





He said the Government had been unfair in the way it was compensating different communities, noting that there were a number of reasons why Uhuru/ Ruto should be voted out in the August polls.





The NASA co-principal exuded confidence of the Opposition forming the next Government saying their focus is to send Uhuru/ Ruto home in August.



