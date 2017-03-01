KALONZO gives RAILA ODINGA seven days to be named the NASA flag bearer or he bolts out

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has indirectly given National Super Alliance (NASA ) leaders seven days to declare him the NASA presidential candidate or he bolts out of the opposition alliance.





Addressing a Press Conference on Wednesday, Kalonzo through Minority Leader in Parliament, Francis Nyenze, said “No Kalonzo No NASA”





Nyenze said it would be doom for the alliance if the Wiper leader is denied the Presidential ticket.





Nyenze, who is also the Kitui West MP, revisited the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga where the latter agreed to support the former for Presidency in 2017.





“It will be the end of NASA if Kalonzo isn’t given the chance as per the 2013 MoU with ODM,” said Nyenze.





He concluded by saying that if Raila Odinga refuses to honour the MoU then NASA will be called “Nyanza Super Alliance”





But in a fast rejoinder ODM communications boss, Philip Etale, urged Kenyans to treat Nyenze’s statement with the contempt it deserves since it doesn’t represent the opinion of Kalonzo Musyoka.





