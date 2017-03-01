KALONZO finds MUTHAMA’s antidote in MAchakos - He’s going home whether he likes it or not

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Embattled Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama is going home like it or not thanks to his big mouth and lack of respect for the Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.





This is after former Cabinet Minister Mutua Katuku joined the race to unseat him with blessings from above.





Katuku declared his interest in the Machakos Senatorial seat at a public function in Masinga Constituency, saying he is the candidate the people need.





He pledged to bring transformative leadership in Machakos that Muthama has not been able to.





“I pledge to offer leadership that unifies the people of Machakos and work with other elected leaders to transform the lives of residents through resource allocation,” Katuku stated.





Sources intimated that Katuku has the blessings of Kalonzo Musyoka who has recently fallen out with Muthama for allegedly working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga behind his back.





The former Minister will be vying on the People’s Trust Party, which has pledged to support Kalonzo’s Presidential bid.





