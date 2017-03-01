KALONZO denies escaping to Dubai to avoid RAILA who was jetting into the country the same time

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed rumours from some sections of the media that he went to Dubai to avoid a National Super Alliance (NASA) meeting that was slated for Tuesday.





In an interview with a local daily last Thursday, Kalonzo said he was attending an investment forum organized by Financial Times and say CORD principals had not organized any meeting on Tuesday.





“It’s ridiculous for anyone to say that a meeting that was neither planned nor scheduled flopped. If you ask me, this is all part of propaganda being waged from all manner of directions to scuttle NASA. It is these plans that will flops not our meetings,” said Kalonzo.





The Wiper boss described the impression created by the media that a NASA meeting flopped after he ran away in Dubai as unfortunate.





Kalonzo said he will be meeting Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula on Friday where they will hold a major rally at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST