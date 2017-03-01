KALONZO can quit NASA for Jubilee if he wants, there is nothing that can change - MUDAVADI.

Friday March 17, 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has told former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to ditch the National Super Alliance if he wants.





Kalonzo has been threatening to walk out of NASA if he is not named the Presidential flag bearer in August.





But speaking on Thursday , Mudavadi said NASA was united and none of the four principals was contemplating abandoning ship at this critical hour with the August polls beckoning.





“NASA is a people’s movement. It may not be built on personalities. We may symbolize NASA but we aren’t NASA. Anyone who wants to go it alone will truly go alone because that move will not break NASA,” said Mudavadi who is the brains behind the formation of NASA.





He said Kalonzo’s threats of abandoning NASA are empty threats that should be treated with the contempt they deserve.





“NASA will not accept threats from agents of Jubilee. We must remain united in removing Jubilee from power,” said Mudavadi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST