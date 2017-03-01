KALONZO asks Kenyans to pray for UHURU because he going mad going by his recent outbursts.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Kenyans to pray for their President Uhuru Kenyatta, following his recent public outbursts.





Speaking in Kilifi County over the weekend, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader , wondered how a President could engage in insults with his senior leaders and doctors, saying something could be really wrong with him.





The former VP said the President could be in so much stress, which makes him, forget himself.





"Let's pray for our President. He is in so much stress. How can a whole Head of State, engage in insults and abuse his seniors and be expected to be respected? There is something wrong with our President,'' said Kalonzo.





Over the last one week, Uhuru has been on the receiving end for insulting Governors Josephat Nanok, Hassan Joho, and also for threatening striking doctors.





