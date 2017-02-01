KALENJIN leaders tell UHURU to reverse RUTO’s orders - Don’t send him again to us

A section of leaders from West Pokot and Baringo Counties have protested against the shoot-to-kill order against bandits issued by Deputy President William Ruto.





Addressing the Press, leaders led by West Pokot Senator Prof. John Lonyangapuo, Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria MP), Baringo County Speaker, William Kampret, and a host of MCAs, accused Ruto of assuming powers that he does not have by issuing the shoot-to-kill order against people.





The leaders asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to take charge of the security situation and reverse Ruto’s ridiculous orders before things get out of hand, saying such orders can only be issued by the Commander-in-Chief.





According to the leaders, Ruto’s shoot-to-kill orders will only serve to aggravate the already dire situation.





They also warned Uhuru never to send Ruto to the region again because he is a dictator and they will not get along well.





Ruto issued the shoot-to-kill orders on Monday while visiting the volatile region to preside over the installation of 523 National Police Reservists.





The Kenyan DAILY POST