KAJUJU threatens to beat JOHO if he continues abusing our President, UHURU KENYATTA

Meru Women Representative, Florence Kajuju, has asked Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, to start respecting President Uhuru Kenyatta since he is the leader of over 42 million Kenyans.





Addressing journalists in Meru on Sunday, Kajuju said that Joho’s continued criticism of Uhuru’s Government is a calculated move to demean the Presidency.





“Governor Joho and others in opposition must respect President Uhuru Kenyatta and stop demeaning the Presidency,” said Kajuju.





She claimed that Governor Joho’s agenda is to discredit Uhuru’s development agenda with the hope of getting sympathy support.





She said the Presidency is a symbol of unity and ought to be respected by every citizen whether in leadership or not.





Kajuju further warned opposition leaders against running smear campaigns against the Jubilee Government.





“We have youths who we can organize to beat Joho if he continues abusing His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said Kajuju.





The Kenyan DAILY POST