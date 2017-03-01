KABURU str!ps SONKO N@K3D and reveals why he is not fit to be Nairobi Governor (READ)

SONKO FOR NAIROBI GOVERNOR? YOU KIDDING!





What madness usually attacks sober, right thinking Nairobi residents during elections?





Sonko has been largely absent and a naughty boy during his few public appearances for the last 4 years, but he shows up at the last minute with freebies to entice Nairobians and everyone is excited!





Granted, Sonko Rescue Team that offers free garbage collection, free fire fighting services, free water are welcome, but are knee jack solutions to endemic poor services delivery in Nairobi.





What Nairobi needs are a well thought out permanent solutions to poor services such as erratic supply of water and emergency services that benefit all. Services that you are entitled to, not a privilege.





Sonko's random acts of charity that are usually widely publicized benefits only 1% of the more than 3 Million Nairobi residents, yet we celebrate like he has solved all our problems

As the Nairobi Senator, he is supposed to be part of the permanent solution providers, but he instead choses random short term antics to blind ignorant Nairoban voters.





To understand what kind Nairobi we will be getting from Sonko, look at his friends. The powerful matatu cartels than ran havoc in the city have a partner in Sonko. Sonko has heavily invested in the Nairobi matatu industry. When he was once asked how he intended to solve the traffic menace in Nairobi as the Governor, without battling an eyelid, he proposed to convert Uhuru Park into a big Matatu terminus!





Dear Nairobians, don't vote for random showy philanthropy.





Vote for order, sanity and progress! Nairobi is Africa's business hub competing with other global progressive cities such as Johannesburg and Kuala Lumpur. We are not competing with Kakamega and Chuka!



