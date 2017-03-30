KABOGO tells RAILA to be a gentleman and honour the MoU he signed with KALONZO in 2013.

Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has asked ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, to honor the 2013 agreement between Wiper Democratic Movement party and ODM.





Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live last Wednesday, Kabogo said Raila should be a gentleman by honouring the Mou where he had agreed to support Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2017.





Kabogo said if the agreement is not honoured, then Odinga will cease to be a gentleman.





The Governor is among many Jubilee politicians who are using the flag bearer turmoil in NASA as a strategy of splitting up opposition.





Senior Jubilee leaders who are in Government are targeting Kalonzo and encouraging him to go solo if NASA does not pick him to face the incumbent, Uhuru Kenyatta.





Meanwhile, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has warned Kalonzo against going it alone saying he will have betrayed 42 millions Kenyans.





The Kenyan DAILY POST