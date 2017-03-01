K24’s JOB MWAURA proposes to a popular female anchor after dumping his wife like garbage (PHOTOs)

Swahili reporter, Job Mwaura, has finally proposed to renowned K24 TV anchor, Nancy Onyancha, months after his first wife came out breathing fire and exposed him as a randy man and wife barterer.





Job’s first wife has filed a case in court accusing him of child neglect.





She claims that Job married her before he got fame and money and later dumped her like garbage.





He then stopped providing for their daughter.





She further revealed that Job Mwaura’s soon to be wife, Nancy Onyancha, was behind her crumbled marriage.





Job has already moved on as his estranged wife runs up and down in court.





He recently proposed to Nancy Onyancha and she said yes.



