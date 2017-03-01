Junior Accountant Job in Kenya

Junior Accountant

Salary : a gross of Ksh 30,000.00

About the company

Our client, in manufacturing and based in Nairobi, Kenya is looking for a Junior Accountant. The candidate should have at least one year’s experience in accounting.

Responsibilities

· Responsible for all payables and receivables

· Debt collection

· Management Reporting

· Petty cash management

· Requisitions

· Supplier account management

· Following accounting procedures

· Ensure all assets are secured

· Ensure financial information is timely and accurate

· Proper record keeping

Requirements

Accounting qualifications

· At least 1 year relevant experience

· At lease CPA Section 4

· Bachelor of Commerce Degree

People skills

· Team player

· Keen attention to detail

· Strong numerical skills

· Problem solving skills

If interested please send CV and application to

jobs@fanisi.net