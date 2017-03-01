Junior Accountant Job in Kenya

Junior Accountant Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:16
Salary : a gross of Ksh 30,000.00
About the company
Our client, in manufacturing and based in Nairobi, Kenya is looking for a Junior Accountant. The candidate should have at least one year’s experience in accounting.
Responsibilities
· Responsible for all payables and receivables
· Debt collection
· Management Reporting
· Petty cash management
· Requisitions
· Supplier account management
· Following accounting procedures
· Ensure all assets are secured
· Ensure financial information is timely and accurate
· Proper record keeping
Requirements
Accounting qualifications
· At least 1 year relevant experience
· At lease CPA Section 4
· Bachelor of Commerce Degree
People skills
· Team player
· Keen attention to detail
· Strong numerical skills
· Problem solving skillsIf interested please send CV and application to jobs@fanisi.net