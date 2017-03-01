Junior Accountant Job in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 05:16

Junior Accountant
Salary : a gross of Ksh 30,000.00
About the company
Our client, in manufacturing and based in Nairobi, Kenya is looking for a Junior Accountant. The candidate should have at least one year’s experience in accounting.
Responsibilities
·         Responsible for all payables and receivables
·         Debt collection
·         Management Reporting
·         Petty cash management
·         Requisitions
·         Supplier account management
·         Following accounting procedures
·         Ensure all assets are secured
·         Ensure financial information is timely and accurate
·         Proper record keeping
Requirements
Accounting qualifications
·         At least 1 year relevant experience
·         At lease CPA Section 4
·         Bachelor of Commerce Degree
People skills
·         Team player
·         Keen attention to detail
·         Strong numerical skills
·         Problem solving skills
If interested please send CV and application to jobs@fanisi.net

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno