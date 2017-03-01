Jubilee on fire as SONKO now says UHURU/ State House/ KIKUYUs don’t want him as Governor

Flamboyant Nairobi Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handlers of being behind his woes in Jubilee.





In a terse statement, Sonko said Uhuru’s aides and some key personalities in the Jubilee Government were frustrating his efforts to become the next Governor of Nairobi.





He noted that the President’s handlers were out to force him to bolt out of the Nairobi gubernatorial race in favour of Peter Kenneth, who is a Kikuyu.





However, the defiant Sonko maintained that he will not step down for Kenneth, and no one, not even Uhuru, can make him change his mind.





“The President’s men have approached me many times to drop my bid but I have refused. They are now intimidating me and using State organs to deny me vital documents needed for clearance in order vie. A powerful Cabinet Secretary even threatened to assassinate me,” claimed Sonko.





