Jubilee MPs differ with UHURU/ RUTO as they reject use of smart cards - It favours the rich

Thursday March 16, 2017 - The use of smart cards during Jubilee nominations has caused a storm in the party with a section of MPs calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to suspend the smart cards.





Led by Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, and his Nakuru counterpart, Samuel Arama, the Jubilee MPs want the party to suspend the use membership smart cards in the April 16th primaries.





They said the party should use the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voter register in the nomination to guarantee free and fair nominations.





According to the legislators, using the smart cards, which are sold to members, could disenfranchise some aspirants who have no money to buy them in bulk. Besides, the move would be restrictive.





“We have a problem because some of the aspirants have been buying the cards in bulk to win the primaries,” Arama said.





