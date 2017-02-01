Jubilee MP begs UHURU to ban betting in Central Kenya - It is turning young men to zombies.

A prominent Women Representative from Central Kenya has urged the Government to ban betting in Central Kenya because it is turning young men to lazy zombies.





According to Muranga Women Representative, Sabina wa Chege, a majority of youth are losing a lot of quality time trying their luck in betting.





The lawmaker stated that betting companies are minting millions of shillings but a small percentage of what they generate benefits ordinary citizens.





“Majority of our young people have embraced betting, making them not to think about matters that will shape their future. By analysing how betting works, you will realise that the betting companies are making millions of money and only a small number of people are announced as winners,” said Wachege.





She begged President Uhuru Kenyatta and interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaissery, to come out with a formula that will regulate betting in Kenya.





The Kenyan DAILY POST