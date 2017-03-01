Jubilee leaders threaten to defect to NASA as they accuse party of favoring recent defectors

Friday March 17, 2017 - A number of Jubilee aspirants in Kilifi County have threatened to defect to the National Super Alliance (NASA) for fear of being rigged out in the Jubilee nominations.





This is after it emerged that the party headquarters was favouring candidates who defected recently from NASA and other parties.





The aspirants expressed fears that the party primaries may be skewed to favour the recent defectors.





Led by Kilifi North aspirant, Esther Kache, and her Senatorial counterpart, Chenje Mwachiro, the leaders claimed that the recent defectors who met President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, at State House in Nairobi had allegedly been endorsed to vie in the August poll.





They asked the party to declare that no one will be favoured and the nominations will be free and fair.





The Kenyan DAILY POST