Jubilee is on its death bed, UHURU is going to Gatundu and RUTO is headed to Sugoi - KALONZO

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said Jubilee leaders should start packing because Kenyans are tired with dictatorship and open looting of public resources.





Speaking in Kisii County when he was campaigning in the area on Sunday , Kalonzo said he is in NASA to stay and they are united as NASA leaders to dislodge Jubilee from power.





“I want to reiterate here that I am in the coalition to stay and rumours going around that I am not committed to it are false,” said Mr Musyoka.





He said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have stolen billions from public coffers and they must be ‘shown the door’ in August.





“These two leaders have messed up the economy even as our youth remain jobless. They have never created the half a million jobs they had promised,” said Kalonzo.





The former VP said Jubilee leaders were treating the country to a circus by promising to undertake development in the dying days of their hold onto power.





“What we are witnessing reflects a struggling Government that has lost direction, that cannot be trusted any longer,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST