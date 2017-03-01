Jubilee is more popular in Nairobi than the moribund RAILA outfit, NASA – Opinion Poll

An opinion poll conducted by Infotrak Research and Consulting Company has revealed that the Jubilee Party is slightly more popular than the National Super Alliance in Nairobi County.





On Friday , CORD leader, Raila Odinga, who was speaking in Mathare said NASA is more popular in Nairobi than in Jubilee.





But since politics is a game of numbers, the survey shows that Jubilee has a support base of 43 percent while CORD/NASA has a support base of 40 percent. 17 Percent are undecided.





Infortak CEO, Angela Ambitho, further indicated that Tim Wanyonyi, the Westlands legislator stands the highest chance of being re-elected by his constituents.





The study also showed that most Nairobi MPs may not be re-elected during the August 8th General election.





The poll was conducted between March 1 and 20 and over 7,000 responds were interviewed across Nairobi.





The poll is a big blow to NASA leaders since they have been bragging that they will take all seats in Nairobi in August.





The Kenyan DAILY POST