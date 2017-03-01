JOHO was planning to peddle cocaine and heroin at UHURU‘s function in Mtongwe - Jubilee man

A prominent Jubilee lawmaker has said Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was banned from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s function in Mtongwe on Monday because intelligence warned him that the maverick Governor and his men were planning to peddle drugs during the function.





In an interview with NTV on Monday, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, said that the President’s intelligence unit had intercepted a conversation where Joho and his men were planning to interrupt his function.





“Since Joho became the MP for Kisauni, the percentage of drug addicts has multiplied four times, the President reserves the right to ensure such people are well screened through the use of sniffer dogs,” said Kuria.





On Monday, Joho who was accompanied by a number of ODM MPs was banned from attending Uhuru’s function in Mtongwe where the father of the nation was launching the Mtongwe Ferry Service.





The Kenyan DAILY POST